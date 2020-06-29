Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited offers home loans at 7.99 percent

Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited (TCHFL), the housing finance arm of Tata Capital Limited, has launched a home loan scheme for the priority sector lending sector. Salaried and self-employed consumers in urban areas and tier 2 and 3 cities can avail loans up to Rs 35 lakhs at 7.99 percent.

Potential buyers looking at investing in homes can avail loans based on the property value and the category of cities and towns.

“Our new home loan offer is aimed to boost the affordable housing segment. The new loan slabs and attractive rate of interest will encourage potential buyers to invest in a home of their own. We look forward to enabling our customers to access the new scheme with an easy and seamless EMI plan across India,” said Anil Kaul, Managing Director of Tata Capital Housing Finance.