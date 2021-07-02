Tamil Nadu RERA awards Rs 67 lakh as compensation to 20 homebuyers invested with Sahara project in Coimbatore

The homebuyers had been promised delivery of the units within 38 or 44 months from the date of issue of the allotment letter.

Coming to the rescue of 20 homebuyers who had invested close to about Rs 7 crore in a Sahara city homes project in Coimbatore, the Tamil Nadu RERA has awarded a total compensation of Rs 67 lakh for mental agony faced by homebuyers and legal fees paid by them.

The Authority ruled that four of the 20 homebuyers who had sought refund of the amount invested by them along with interest and compensation were entitled to an interest of 10.7 percent per annum, the order said, a copy of which is with Moneycontrol.

TNRERA Home buyers noted that the project was promoted from 2005 onwards and eventually launched in 2008. The builder Sahara Prime City Limited had collected Rs 91.31 crore from the buyers. Construction at the project site came to a halt by 2013 end after the Supreme Court passed an order on the Sahara Group.

These 20 homebuyers had invested in Sahara City Homes project in Saravanampatti village, Coimbatore district and individually moved TNRERA against non-delivery of multi-storied houses, villas and row houses. They had been promised delivery of the units within 38 or 44 months from the date of issue of the allotment letter, the order said.

The developer responded saying that while the project was in progress, the Securities and Exchange Board of India passed an order in 2011 against one of the group companies with the findings that the deposits collected were not legally permissible. It claimed that it was unable to access its bank account for the implementation of the project.

According to the document, permission for the project granted by the authorities expired in 2014 and the builder was unable to apply for further extension of the planning permissions that were granted way back in 2008 and 2011.

Also, in 2015, around 300 homebuyers filed cases against the builder in the state consumer forum in Chennai. In 2019, a group of homebuyers filed a case against the builder with the Tamil Nadu RERA after the builder failed to register the project with the RERA Authority.

In January last year, the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) had allowed Sahara Housing Investors Association to take over the construction of the project and levied a fine of Rs 1 crore on the firm, for failing to register the project as an ongoing project under RERA.

The Authority directed Sahara to do the undivided share of land registration to members who opted for units and the common areas to the homebuyers' association. The Authority had also directed the homebuyers' association to apply for registration of the project after obtaining renewal/planning permission from the concerned authorities.

According to homebuyers’ association members, Lakshminarayanan and Arabindh, close to 400 homebuyers have so far received orders from TN RERA and consumer courts.

The Association reached out to TNRERA for execution of the TNRERA order passed on January 2020 after Sahara failed to comply with the order. After the hearing, TNRERA has reserved the execution petition for judgement.

"We are currently awaiting the TN RERA execution petition order and once that comes through we will have to plan accordingly,” they told Moneycontrol.

“Based on the judgment on the execution petition of the RERA order, the homebuyers’ association will take up action for the completion of construction," they added.