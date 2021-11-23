MARKET NEWS

Tamil Nadu govt and Welspun One Logistics Parks sign MoU for six warehousing projects

Under the agreement, Welspun One Logistics Parks proposes to bring in direct investments totalling over Rs 2,500 crore to develop approximately 400 acres and create approximately 8000 jobs

Moneycontrol News

Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP), a pan-India integrated fund, development, and asset management platform, part of the $3.5 billion Welspun Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to set up six warehousing facilities across the state. The projects will be executed by Welspun One Logistics Parks and will bring direct investments of approximately Rs 2500 crore, the company said.

Under the MoU, a total of six projects have been proposed in prime warehousing micro-markets like Hosur, Sriperumbudur and Thiruvallur; totalling to a development potential of approximately 8 mn sq. ft. to be built across a span of five years.

"We are extremely pleased to announce the signing of this MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu. As per our blueprint, we are looking at developing approximately 400 acres of land in Tamil Nadu to build top-class, warehousing facilities. With every project, we aim to create a social impact and these projects have the potential to create over 8000 jobs," said Anshul Singhal, managing director, Welspun One Logistics Parks.

Pooja Kulkarni, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Guidance, said, "Over the past few years, India has made significant progress by building logistics infrastructure and undertaking various regulatory and structural reforms. Before the GST regime, most companies had multiple, small warehouses across states for the sole purpose of minimizing taxes. The introduction of GST allowed firms to start focusing on building efficient supply chain networks by establishing optimal-sized warehouses in fewer locations. We are happy to associate with Welspun One Logistics Parks to help Tamil Nadu set new standards in creating logistics infrastructure."
Tags: #Real Estate #Tamil Nadu #warehousing #Welspun One Logistics Parks
first published: Nov 23, 2021 04:00 pm

