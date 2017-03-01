App
Source: PTI

Taj Ambassador case: NDMC says 'examining' licence cancellation directions by DPCC

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The NDMC is "examining" the directions issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to cancel the licence of hotel Vivanta by Taj-Ambassador Hotel in Lutyens' Delhi, after the DPCC found "certain violations" in the operating norms during a recent inspection, officials said.

A team of the DPCC had conducted an inspection at the posh hotel on May 9, days after three men had died of inhaling toxic gases after being trapped inside a sewage treatment plant (STP) of the prime commercial property.

"During the inspection, we had found certain violations in the norms, which need to be adhered to retain the licence to operate. So, we have sent directions to the the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to cancel the licence of the hotel," a senior official of the DPCC said on condition of anonymity.

Besides, it has also directed the civic body to disconnect the electricity and water supply, unless corrective measures are taken for fixing operation of their STP.

A senior official of the NDMC, when contacted, told PTI: "We are examining the order and will take further action in accordance with the norms."

A hotel spokesperson, however, said, they have taken steps as advised.

"Pursuant to the notice received we were advised to install an alternative treatment plant. This has subsequently been installed and specific approvals are awaited. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities," a Vivanta Ambassador spokesperson said.

