T-Series buys property in Mumbai for Rs 25 crore

The 3665 sq ft apartment located on the eighth floor of a project known as Mannat, now called Vartman, has been bought from Samir Bhojwani.

Vandana Ramnani
Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd, popularly known as T-Series, has bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 25  crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The 3665 sq ft apartment located on the eighth floor of a project known as Mannat, now called Vartman, has been bought from Samir Bhojwani.

The unit is located in Juhu, Versova Link Road, Andheri West and comes with four car parkings.

The sale deed was registered on November 2, 2021, and a stamp duty of Rs 1.28 crore was paid.

There was no response from Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director, Super Cassettes Industries Limited, or Samir Bhojwani. The copy will be updated once a response is received.

In October last year, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan had bought two apartments, spread over three floors, for Rs 97.50 crore, in the same building. The flats are located on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the building named Mannat and offer a stunning view of the Arabian Sea.

Actor Sanya Malhotra and her father Sunil Kumar Malhotra have bought a Rs 14.3-crore apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West neighbourhood, documents accessed by Zapkey.com, which aggregates publicly available property registration data, show.

Also Read: How corporates see lucrative real estate opportunities in COVID-19

The apartment, located in the Bayview building on the Juhu Versova Link Road, was sold to the Pagglait actor by one Samir Bhojwani and the transfer deed was registered on October 14, 2021.
first published: Nov 9, 2021 03:49 pm

