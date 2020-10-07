Swiss developer can now begin work on Rs 29,560 crore Jewar airport project

The signing of a key agreement for the Rs 29,560 crore Jewar airport which got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finally took place on October 7 between the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and Zurich Airport International AG.

This would allow the Swiss developer to begin work at the site of the upcoming Jewar airport near Delhi, officials said.

The 'concession agreement' for the greenfield airport was entered between the UP government's agency and the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a special purpose vehicle floated by the Zurich Airport for the project, the officials said.

The concession agreement would allow the Switzerland-headquartered company to construct and maintain the airport that is being built on the public-private partnership (PPP) model and is billed to be the biggest in India upon completion, they said.

Real estate developers welcomed the announcement.

Jewar Airport would lead to massive infrastructure development such as metro, elevated roads, and would act as a catalyst for the development of the entire area. This would also have a major bearing on the real estate activities in the region, said R K Arora, chairman, Supertech Group, and President, NAREDCO-UP.

Restriction on flight services due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown has twice led to the extension of the date for the signing of the concessionaire agreement between the two agencies.

On November 29 last year, the Swiss firm Zurich Airport emerged as the highest bidder to develop the Jewar airport on the outskirts of Delhi in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of UP, outbidding competitors like Adani Enterprises, DIAL, and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holding, officials said.

The entire project will be spread over 5,000 hectares and is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crores. The first phase of the airport would be spread over 1,334 hectares and is expected to be completed by 2023 at a cost of Rs 4,588 crore, the officials said.

This would make it the third airport in the national capital region.