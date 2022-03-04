SWAMIH Fund delivers 9,000 homes; Expects to hand over about 12,000 units every year in next 3-4 years across stalled projects

(Representational image) There is unsold inventory of over seven lakh homes today.

Tasked with funding stuck projects across the country, SBICAP Ventures, the manager for the government's Rs 25,000-crore stressed-asset fund SWAMIH, has so far delivered 9,000 homes and expects to deliver about 12,000 homes in stalled projects across the country every year in the next three to four years.

“The direct impact we have made so far is that 9,000 homes have been delivered of which 2,700 have received possession and about 6,000 homes are Occupation Certificate ready. We expect to deliver about 12,000 homes every year in the next three to four years,” Irfan A Kazi, chief investment officer, SWAMIH Investment Fund, SBICAP Ventures Ltd, said at the FICCI summit on real estate held on March 4.

The Fund has sanctioned funding for 108 stuck projects so far, which will help complete around 63,000 homes across 42 cities, he added.

“We have done as many deals as those of PE deals in the last two years,” he added.

In November 2019, the central government launched the SWAMIH Investment Fund to help complete over 1,500 stalled housing projects, including those that have been declared non-performing assets (NPAs) or had been admitted for insolvency proceedings. The move was to help 4.58 lakh housing units across the country. Only RERA-registered projects with a positive net worth are to be provided funding.

Kazi said the target is to complete and hand over 12,000 homes annually over the next three years.

He said that the stuck assets fund started out with Rs 10,000 crore and the government is the largest investor and sponsor of the fund. “Recently, we have got a soft commitment to increase the size to about Rs 15,000 crore,” he said at the conference.

The Union government committed Rs 10,000 crore into this stress fund while the remaining would come from institutional investors such as state insurer LIC, the country's largest lender SBI and private investors.

To a question on whether the amount set aside for the SWAMIH fund has been spent, Kazi said that “we will not spend the money until the projects are completed. Some of the projects are larger in size, those projects will continue to get completed over the next 3 to 4 years. Last mile funding does not mean projects will get completed in six months, we have projects that extend to four to five years and we have projects that completed in three quarters and so on.”

He also mentioned that the deluge of deals the fund received in the first wave and the second wave of the pandemic, has slowed down and even the amount of capital “that we deployed in some of the projects is turning out to be lesser than what we had originally anticipated because we had not taken into account the C factor which is that SWAMIH can act as a catalyst,” he said.

“Swamih adds to buyer confidence and converts buyers into customers. This leads to better collections and sales and the amount required from the financial agency is therefore less than what was originally anticipated,” Kazi explained.

Lack of regulations in the sector and developers' aggressive expansion plans also led to stalled projects, according to Kazi.

"Perhaps developers were growing faster than they should have. We did not have a RERA like regulation in the past. In several cases, homebuyers became aggressive enough to destroy the very product that they were buying through litigations and concerted activism at the sites. Sometime that effort can be self defeating. It is culmination of all these factors that led to troubles in the past. We tried not to repeat those mistakes," he added.

He also mentioned that the SWAMIH Fund acts as a “virtual CFOs for the project" and is not a lender borrower relationship. Each person in the team is handling a maximum four projects and are hands on with information on construction details. The fund doesn't try to do advance payments but "we can’t keep our head in the sand and go against accepted norms," he said. "We keep a tally of what has been paid for in advance and what needs to be paid etc… We try and ensure that the money is spent judiciously.”

In terms of collateral benefits, he said that construction sites have the highest labour density. Also, developers with significant repute, developers who are going through stress in a particular project and who could not start or develop other land banks or other projects because of negatively which has come from a single project, can now approach SWAMIH and get that situation resolved and launch other projects.

Another benefit that has come from SWAMIH is that institutional funding was earlier not available to projects in Tier 2 cities. “SWAMIH is now present is about 42 cities across the country and these include seven metro cities,” he added.

The NCR market has the entire section of the demand pyramid and buyers in NCR are more discerning, educated, and are choosing the projects wisely, said Getamber Anand, co-chair, FICCI Real Estate Committee while addressing the 15th FICCI Annual Real Estate Summit.

“The consolidation phase is almost coming to an end and lots of positivity is coming as we see the industry moving towards maturity. The industry is immune and adapt to taking on challenges and can maneuver its way with flexibility,” said Anuj Puri, member, FICCI Real Estate Committee.

Brigade Enterprises CMD M R Jaishankar said the builders have no option but to pass on the increase in construction costs to homebuyers and buyers can absorb up to 10 percent increase in housing prices in phased manner as their disposable incomes have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic because of rise in salaries and lesser expenditure, adding that his company had hiked prices of apartments in some of its projects by 5-6 percent.

Both Mohit Malhotra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Properties Ltd and Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global, who spoke at the event said that buyers could at best absorb 5-10 percent increase in prices.