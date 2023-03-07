 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

All you should know about Suraksha Group after Jaypee breakthrough

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 06:34 AM IST

With the NCLT approving the resolution plan submitted by Surakha Group for Jaypee projects in Noida, buyers in the beleaguered housing project can now hope to get possession of the homes they have been waiting for over a decade.

Suraksha Realty Limited was originally incorporated as a partnership firm, named Suraksha Realtors. (Representative image)

In what could be termed as a ‘Holi gift’ to homebuyers of Jaypee projects in Noida, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on March 7, 2023, approved the resolution plan submitted by the Mumbai-based Suraksha Group for Jaypee Infratech through the insolvency process.

This will pave the way for more than 20,000 homebuyers to get possession of the apartments they have been waiting to move into over a decade.

Suraksha Group is promoted by Sudhir Valia, Director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. The company, through itself and its associates, affiliates and subsidiaries, has a presence in various fields, including real estate, the revival of stressed assets, BFSI and pharma sectors.

Suraksha Realty Limited was originally incorporated as a partnership firm, named Suraksha Realtors. On April 1, 2008, it was converted into a public unlisted company under the provisions of Part IX of the Companies Act, 1956.