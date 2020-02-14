Supreme Court lifts ban on overnight construction activities in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court on February 14 lifted the ban on overnight construction activities in Delhi-NCR, providing a major relief to the construction sector.

The court had imposed a complete ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR on November 4, 2019. This was after taking into account the drastic deterioration in air quality in and around the Delhi-NCR region.

Later on December 9, the order was modified after the central pollution control board informed the court that the ban can be partially lifted following which construction was halted between 6 PM to 6 AM.

"Recall the order of November 4," the bench said on February 14.

The construction ban had hit the real estate sector and even Delhi Metro's construction work.

"We welcome the decision to lift the ban completely. Since the last four months we were only working with a labour strength of 30 percent as construction work was allowed only during the daytime. There is likely to be at least three to four months of delay but we will try and make up with simultaneous construction activity, emphasis on mechanisation and enhancing the labour force, which we hope would return in the next fortnight. Restarting work again will depend from project to project and location to location. As far as losses are concerned, they would depend on the size of the company and the project," said Amit Modi, President-elect Credai (Western UP) and director, ABA Corp.

Gaurav Gupta, president, CREDAI-Ghaziabad, also welcomed the order, saying that resources - both raw material and labour will now be utilsied fully.

"This was much needed as RERA penalities are stiff and completion deadlines have to be met," he said.

"Lifting of the ban on overnight construction by the apex court is a big relief to all under construction projects in Delhi-NCR. With this decision, work will get on full swing," said Ashish Bhutani, CEO, Bhutani Group.

Yash Miglani, MD Migsun Group, also welcomed the apex court's decision and hoped that under construction projects would now be delivered on time.