Supreme Court directs Supertech to sign contract with Edifice Engineering for demolishing Noida twin towers

Noida Authority on January 17 informed the Supreme Court that it has chosen Edifice Engineering to execute the demolition of the 40-storey twin towers located in Noida even as the apex court directed Supertech to execute the contract with the company for the demolition exercise.

The Supreme Court on January 12 had warned Supertech to return money to homebuyers invested in the 40-storey twin towers located in Noida, the demolition of which was ordered by the apex court on August 31, 2021.

“We will send your directors to jail now! They are playing truant with the Supreme Court!...Interest cannot be charged on Return of Investment! You are looking for all sorts of reasons to not comply with the order of the court. Ensure that the payments are made by Monday, else there would be consequences!” Justice Chandrachud told the advocate appearing for Supertech.

The bench headed by Justices D Y Chandrachud had heard the contempt pleas of the homebuyers of the twin towers. The buyers alleged that when they approached the realtor to collect their amount, they were told that the money would be paid to them in instalments alongwith certain deductions.

The Supreme Court also asked Noida Authority to finalise the agency that would be tasked with demolishing the twin towers in the Noida Emerald Court housing project and directed it to file its response on January 17.

Real estate developer Supertech on January 16 said it has awarded a letter of intent related to demolition of its illegal twin towers to a Mumbai-based firm, which has sought pollution and environment-related clearances from the Noida Authority.

The beleaguered company said the letter of intent was awarded on Saturday to demolition expert firm Edifice Engineering of Mumbai under the supervision of real estate consultant CBRI and the Noida Authority, in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court.

"The selection of the demolition agency was done jointly by the Noida Authority as well as the CBRI. As per the analysis by the Noida Authority, the firm is technically sound to carry out the demolition safely," Supertech Chairman R K Arora said in a statement.

The apex court had on August 31, 2021, directed that the entire amount paid for by home buyers be refunded with 12 percent interest from the time of the booking and the Residents Welfare Association be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.

“The appellant shall within a period of two months refund to all existing flat purchasers in Apex and Ceyane (T-16 and T -17), other than those to whom refunds have already been made, all the amounts invested for the allotted flats together with interest at the rate of twelve percent per annum payable with effect from the date of the respective deposits until the date of refund … The appellant shall pay to the RWA costs quantified at Rs 2 crore, to be paid in one month from the receipt of this judgment,” the order had said.

The builder had said that out of 633 people booking the flats initially, 133 have moved out to other projects, 248 have taken refunds and 252 home buyers still had their bookings with the company in the project.

The two towers, Apex and Ceyane of Emerald Court Project of Supertech, together have 915 apartments and 21 shops. Of these, 633 flats were booked initially.

On April 11, 2014, the Allahabad High Court had ordered the demolition of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.

"The demolition firm has now sought no-objection certificates (NOCs) from different agencies with regard to transportation, storage and use of explosives, environment and pollution control agencies, traffic diversion plans etc, all of which are to be provided by the Noida Authority," Arora said.

"On providing the required NOCs by the Noida Authority, the demolition agency will soon chart out schedules for demolition and carry out the same according to directions from the Noida Authority," he said.