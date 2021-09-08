Supreme Court directs ED, police to file status reports on the probe against Unitech, ex-promoters by September 30

The Supreme Court of India

Days after it directed that Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra be shifted from Tihar Jail to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and Taloga jail in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court on September 8 asked the Enforcement Directorate and Delhi Police to file status reports on their probe into the affairs of the embattled firm and its former promoters and management officials before September 30.

The court was also informed that two sub-committees have been constituted. One will hold negotiation with banks and the Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) such as Suraksha ARC, JM Financial ARC and Edelweiss ARC, which have a charge of around 8,000 out of the 15,000 total flats for one time settlement of the mutually agreed dues. The second sub-committee will hold parleys with Noida and Greater Noida Authorities and Town and Country Planning department of Haryana Government on the issue of claims and settlement.

The Supreme Court had on August 26 said that the Enforcement Directorate’s reports about the conduct of promoters of the embattled firm Unitech Group and the connivance of Tihar jail staff in flouting the orders and undermining the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court have raised serious and disturbing issues and directed that Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra be shifted from Tihar Jail here to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and Taloga jail in Maharashtra.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah on September 8 asked the ED and the Delhi Police to file their status reports in a sealed cover before the next date of hearing on September 30.

“We direct the Enforcement Directorate to inform this court through a report filed in a sealed cover about the status of investigation done so far. We also direct Delhi police to file a report in sealed cover on the status of investigation,” the bench said.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, appearing for the new board of management of the Unitech Group, told the bench that two sub-committees have been constituted.

Suraksha ARC has also been ordered to hold discussions with the sub-committee about the settlement in two weeks and apprise the court about it.

On August 26, the top court had said that the Tihar jail authorities were absolutely shameless for conniving with the Chandra brothers to flout the court orders and undermine its jurisdiction.

We have to say that the Tihar Jail superintendent and his staff are absolutely shameless. But we don't want to miss wood for the trees. Can you imagine it is happening right in the Centre and in the Capital? We will certainly take them to task. We will first shift the accused from this jail. The two ED reports have raised some serious and disturbing issues for consideration and will be dealt with accordingly,” the top court said.

The top court had directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to personally hold inquiry forthwith about the conduct of Tihar Jail staff with regard to the Chandras and submit the report to the court within four weeks.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating money laundering charges against Unitech’s Chandras, revealed to the Supreme Court on August 26 that Ramesh Chandra and Sanjay Chandra were operating a "secret underground office” in South Delhi from the Tihar jail. The office was visited by his sons Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra when on parole or bail.

It said in its report that the Chandras have rendered the entire judicial custody meaningless as they have been freely communicating, instructing their officials and disposing of properties from inside the jail in connivance with the prison staff there.

ED revealed to the SC that it has found secret underground office of erstwhile Unitech founders in South Delhi that was being operated from Tihar jail. Hundreds of original property sale deeds, digital signatures and computers with sensitive info seized from Unitech's secret office, ED told the Supreme Court.

"We have recovered hundreds of original sale deeds from that office, hundreds of digital signatures and several computers which contain sensitive data with regard to their properties in India and abroad, ED had informed the court.

On June 4, the top court had granted 15-day interim bail to Sanjay Chandra to attend the last rites of his father-in-law after which he had surrendered.

On August 14 last year, the top court had dismissed the bail plea of Chandra, who was a month earlier granted interim bail for 30 days on "humanitarian grounds" as both his parents had tested positive for COVID-19, and asked him to surrender within three days.

The apex court had also dismissed the bail application of Chandra's brother Ajay Chandra, who is in jail since August 2017.