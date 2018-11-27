Supreme Court asks Unitech amicus to submit construction status report of projects

The Supreme Court has asked the amicus curiae to file a report on the construction status, the amount required for completion of Unitech projects.

"I have been asked to report on the status how many projects have been constructed so far and how many are pending construction along with buyers’ option (prefer possession or refund) on the portal with regard to that particular project – stalled, completed, 30 percent completed etc," Pawanshree Agrawal, amicus curiae in the Unitech case, told Moneycontrol.

The report has to be submitted before the next date of hearing - November 30.

The apex court has also directed Agrawal to look into the report by the Dhingra Committee concerning the exact construction stage of 514 units that the embattled firm claims have been completed.

The court had allotted Rs 21 crore to complete these units located in projects in Noida and Gurugram.

At the hearing on Monday, the new bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud wanted to understand what has transpired in the case so far and also if the process of disbursement and construction could be streamlined, Agrawal said.

It also made it clear to Unitech's counsel Abhishek Singhvi that the bail application of the company’s promoters cannot be considered until Rs 750 crore were deposited, lawyers present at the hearing said. This was in response to Singhvi's argument that his client was in jail since the last 16 months.

"I have heard that they are getting VIP facilities in jail," Justice Chandrachud observed.

Justice Chandrachud also noted that the court proceedings were going nowhere as no money was being deposited by Unitech.

Singhvi claimed that the real estate firm was able to complete 514 units with Rs 3 crore and was in the process of offering possession. This was countered by lawyers representing the home buyers who said "what is the use if the units cannot be registered as internal development charges and external development charges have not been paid by the company. There is also no completion or occupancy certification in place so as to get the flats registered," lawyers said.

In fact, the amicus' report submitted last week also notes that some home buyers who have agreed to take possession of the units being offered by the embattled firm Unitech are unable to get their homes registered.

"Regarding offer of possession of flats to home buyers, an issue has been raised that where possessions are being offered and has been accepted by the home buyer, the registration of flats are not being done," the report noted.

The developer's counsel also argued that since most buyers had switched from refund to construction - 65 percent want possession and 35 percent want refund, at least 60 percent of the amount deposited by the embattled firm should be utilised for construction. The court has directed the amicus to confirm the fact and a decision may be taken on Friday, sources present at the hearing said.

The apex court has also directed the realtor’s counsel to sell of the 400 acre land located in Chennai's Sriperumbudur area.

The amicus had on November 22 filed his report with regard to the developments so far with regard to the case, a copy of which that was handed over the bench on Monday.

