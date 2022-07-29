Supertech Twin Towers case: SC directs concerned parties to provide information to CBRI

The Supreme Court on July 29 directed Edifice Engineering, Noida Authority, and the interim resolution professional of Supertech to provide particulars concerning the Noida twin tower test blasts, the blast design, ground vibration, debris assessment after the demolition, and the vibration monitoring report to the Central Building Research Institute.

During the hearing, the CBRI, Roorkee informed the apex court that it had not received information regarding the structural audit of the buildings located close to the twin towers in Noida, the impact of vibration generated due to the blast, information on the debris post demolition. He said that after the trial test blast in the building, the number of explosives increased.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and J.B. Pardiwala was informed that Edifice Engineering, the demolition agency, has assured that the demolition would take place on August 21. But D.P. Kanungo, a scientist at the CBRI, told the top court that the institute has not received complete information regarding the demolition of the twin towers as also its fees of Rs 70 lakh.

Noida Authority informed the Supreme Court that Supertech’s Twin Towers will be demolished on August 21. Senior advocate Ravindra Kumar, representing Noida authority, said that they have filed a status report on what has transpired since the last meeting.

Justice Chandrachud said it can ask Noida Authority to convene a meeting of officials from Edifice, Supertech, and the CBRI, and whatever information is required, it is provided to the CBRI.

After hearing detailed arguments in the matter, the top court asked CBRI to issue a comprehensive note to NOIDA Authority with a copy to Edifice and Supertech’s IRP, listing the information required by August 1, 2022.

Edifice and Supertech’s IRP have been directed to send the information to CBRI by August 5 and NOIDA Authority will convene a meeting with Edifice, IRP, and CBRI on August 6.

Supertech’s IRP has been directed to ensure that payment is made to CBRI within 10 days.

The Supreme Court on May 17 agreed to grant three months extension for the demolition of Supertech's twin towers project in Noida. At the request of the demolition agency, Edifice Engineering, the apex court has granted time until August 28, 2022.

The demolition agency informed the apex court that it carried out test blasts on April 10 and that the demolition cannot be completed by May 22 as the twin towers' structures are stronger than anticipated and sought more time to demolish the twin towers.

Noida Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari had said on June 7 that the Supertech twin towers will be demolished on August 21, seven days ahead of the Supreme Court's deadline of August 28.

Noida Authority had said on July 19 that the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) will advise on the demand for a structural audit of neighbouring buildings. The authority asked the CBRI to give its 'expert opinion' and ordered Supertech to adhere to the decision.

The test blast was carried out on April 10 to determine the exact quantity of explosives needed to bring down the two 40-storeyed buildings in Noida that were declared illegal by the Supreme Court in August last year.

The Supreme Court had on August 31, 2021, ordered the demolition of the Supertech twin towers for violating building norms in “collusion” with Noida officials.

The top court held that the illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law. In February, the Noida Authority had informed the top court that the demolition work had started and will be completed by May 22, 2022.