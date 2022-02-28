Supertech twin towers case: Demolition to be completed by May 22, Noida Authority tells SC

The top court last month pulled up the builder for not complying with its orders to demolish the twin 40-story towers in Sector 93 of Noida.

The Noida Authority on February 28 informed the Supreme Court that the demolition of Supertech's twin towers will be completed by May 22 and that the work on the demolition has commenced.

The authority informed the bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant that the debris would be removed by August 22. A meeting of all stakeholders was held on February 9, it told the court.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 17.

The authority also informed the apex court that the no-objection certificate (NOC) has been received from GAIL for the demolition.

On January 12, the top court pulled up the builder for not complying with its orders to demolish the twin 40-story towers in Sector 93 of Noida and warned that its directors will be sent to jail for "playing truant with the court".

The bench also said that in cases where homebuyers had paid for the flats after availing home loans from the banks, they have to be settled by the developer before March 31 and an NOC from the financial institution be obtained before April 10.

The court directed that thereafter, the developer “shall obtain NOC from banks no later than April 10, 2022. Rest, settlement shall govern rights and duties of the parties.”

The apex court had on August 31, 2021, directed that the entire amount paid for by homebuyers be refunded with 12 percent interest from the time of the booking and the Residents Welfare Association be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.

The court on August 31 had also ordered the demolition of the structures located in Sector 93A within three months. The construction violated the minimum distance requirement and had been built illegally without taking the consent of the individual flat owners as required under the UP Apartment Act, the top court added.