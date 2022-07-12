Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: Vibration from collapse unlikely to affect nearby buildings, says report

Vibrations from the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida were unlikely to cause structural damage to the nearby buildings, a report by UK-based environmental consultancy Vibrock has said.

Sources said the report was submitted on July 11 by Vibrock that was hired by Jet Demolitions-Edifice Engineering tasked with razing the twin towers on the orders of the Supreme Court for various violations.

It, however, added that the vibration may cause some cosmetic damage like cracks in the fine plaster. Sources said the report has been shared with the Noida authority, Supertech, and the Central Building Research Institute.

The Noida authority has asked Edifice to demolish the twin towers on August 21, a week ahead of the Supreme Court's deadline of August 28.

Uttkarsh Mehta, Partner, Edifice, told Moneycontrol that the report vindicated their stand and even if there is one percent damage, it would be taken care of by the Rs 100- crore insurance cover.

The report said that Aster 2, which is just nine metres from the twin towers, was the closest receptor of the vibration. There is also a gas pipeline three-four metres under the ground and 16 metres from the towers. Edifice will lay steel plates of 10-12 mm as a precautionary measure to avoid any impact on the gas pipeline.

The Supreme Court had on August 31, 2021 ordered the demolition of the twin towers for violating building norms in “collusion” with Noida officials. The top court held that the illegal construction had to be dealt with strictly to ensure the rule of law.