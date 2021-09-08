Supertech towers demolition order to drill green sense in builders

The method of demolition depends on the size, situation, the quality and age of a building.

Availability of housing has to be balanced with environmental protection and the well-being and safety of occupants, the Supreme Court noted in its Supertech twin tower demolition order, in which it said the demarcated common garden area in the plans obliterated to construct of Apex and Ceyane.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah ordered that the twin towers be demolished within three months at the cost of the builder.

“The regulation of the entire process is intended to ensure that constructions which will have a severe negative environmental impact are not sanctioned. Hence, when these regulations are brazenly violated by developers, more often than not with the connivance of regulatory authorities, it strikes at the very core of urban planning, thereby directly resulting in increased harm to the environment and a dilution of safety standards. Hence, illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law,” the 140-page order said.

It’s not the first time that the Supreme Court has ordered demolition of residential structures for flouting environment norms. It had ordered the demolition of four buildings in Maradu in Kochi after builders violated the coastal regulation zone rules. It had also ordered demolition of houses located in Kant Enclavein 2018.

Legal experts say that while demolition orders are not new, the demolition of a 40-storey tower will act as a deterrent.

The Maradu case

The Maradu demolition was ordered due to violation of Coastal Regulation Zone requirements, while Supertech was found to be in violation of provisions of the UP Apartment Act. In both cases, the apex court declined to regularise the unauthorised construction, giving a clear message to builders that courts are not inclined to use their equitable jurisdiction to regularise projects that violate building byelaws.

The judgments make it clear that besides demolition, there would also be monetary/penal consequences if construction violRWA building byelaws, say legal experts.

Legal experts say that the judgment will ensure that no developer is complacent or can take shortcuts when it comes to complying with construction norms, safety and environmental standards. The fact that the court has ordered the demolition of the entire structure shows it will not tolerate any deviation in building plans or what has been promised by the builder to the buyer.

The judgment is a stern warning to all builders that if they take environmental issues or issues related to compromising on quality of life of consumers due to FAR and density norms violations lightly then the long arm of the law will catch up with them and the courts would not be deterred from taking strict action including demolitions and criminals action if required.

Also Read: Supertech case: ‘Demolition Man’ explains how he razes buildings to the ground

"I believe that a lot of developers would have taken cognisance of this judgment and would err on the side of caution, at least going forward, " Vaibhav Gaggar, counsel, Supreme Court of India, told Moneycontrol.

The Supreme Court on August 31 directed the demolition of 40-storey twin towers in the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd in Noida for violation of building norms. In May 2019, the Supreme Court had directed to remove all the structures which were built in violation of Coastal Regulatory Zone Regulations within the prohibited area of CRZ Category in Maradu Municipality of Ernakulam District in Kerala.

“Though the facts of both the cases are different, the judgments clearly shows that the Supreme Court has taken a stringent view on the unregulated constructions keeping in mind their adverse effect on the environment as well as the right of enjoyment of property by persons residing in a residential area,” said MP Srivignesh, Counsel, AnantLaw.

These judgments are hard lessons, but also an eye opener, both for builders and buyers, who along with checking the title deeds should check if building sanction plans have been violated or for that matter if development rules and necessary approvals have been flouted, he said.

Chetan Agarwal, environment analyst, told Moneycontrol that if there is a prima facie violation, the courts should give a stay and the matter should be heard expeditiously and finished off rather than the builder being allowed to continue construction subject to the outcome of the case.

The Kant Enclave matter

In 2018, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of houses in Kant Enclave to check illegal constructions on the Aravalis, in keeping with provisions of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900.

“Kant Enclave is a forest or forest land or is required to be treated as a forest or forest land,” the apex court had said and directed the Haryana government to demolish unauthorised structures built in the area. The apex court had also directed the authorities to deposit Rs 5 crore for rejuvenating the damaged area and to pay compensation to the affected house owners.

In 2019, as many as 42 such plotted developments were demolished in Kant Enclave.

“Demolition orders such as in the case of the Supertech twin towers and Kant Enclave act as a deterrent for developers as both demolition has been ordered and penalty imposed. In both cases the apex court’s order focuses on safety of buyers and protection of the environment,” says Piyush Singh, partner, PSP Legal, Advocates and Solicitors, adding there should however, be a mechanism in place which ensures that instead of razing the towers, they could be put to some alternative use.

Rahul Chaudhary, founder member and in-charge of Litigation Division at Legal Initiative for Forest and Environment (LIFE), told Moneycontrol that demolition orders following violation of environment norms are not new.

“In all the cases, demolition has been ordered because the violations cannot be rectified. The distance between the two towers cannot be rectified and the only solution perhaps is to demolish them,” he said.

“If a developer has not provided for waste-management facilities, the court can direct them to install it but in this case there is no option. If some mishap were to take place in these towers in the future due to violation of environment norm, who will bear responsibility?” he asks.

He explains that in 2016, the National Green Tribunal had issued a notice to a Gurgaon-based developer, the Union environment ministry and the Haryana government for alleged violation of environmental clearance norms in a project in Gurgaon. The notice came after buyers approached the NGT, alleging the builder did not provide open spaces between the towers in the housing society to build more residential towers in violation of green norms.

According to the petition filed by homebuyers, the builder was supposed to build towers keeping a gap of 13m between them, but to save land and build more towers, it developed the towers with a lesser gap.

They homebuyers had said that the developer had failed to provide 30 percent of the green area in the project, thus depriving them of "right to clean environment".

“Non-compliance of EC conditions resulting in serious danger to the life and security of the residents. The consequences of the illegal construction by the Project Proponent is that the Applicants 1 & 2 are living in a Group Housing complex where the minimum mandated distance between towers is not maintained, flawed towers layout design has resulted in fatal fire traps, green area of the projects is lower in size than mandated, amongst other serious issues,” the application had said.

The distance between some towers was hardly 14 to 19 inches instead of 13 meters (for 45.9 meters high G+13 Towers) and 8 meters (for 24.05 meters high G+5 Towers) mandated by the approved zoning plans for the project and the National Building Code, 2005. In the matter of Emerald Court Owner Resident vs. State of UP through Secy. And Others on 11 April 2014, the High Court at Allahabad has ordered the demolition of two Residential Towers because the distance between the two building blocks is only 9 meters against the requirement of 16 meters, he said.

Here’s what homebuyers should keep in mind

These cases clearly send out a message to homebuyers that they need to be careful while choosing to invest in a housing project. Here’s what they need to keep in mind.

Most projects located in coastal cities come under the Coastal Regulation Zone rules. Those wanting to buy waterfront villas need to be extra vigilant.

Also Read: Want to invest in a beach front house? Here's a check-list to keep in mind

The real estate developers in the Maradu case had argued that the area was a part of the panchayat when construction started, but the same got converted into a municipality later.

The Supreme Court order clearly said that builders could not use a rule change to justify their violation of earlier rules. It is therefore important that buyers should cross-check the rules prevailing at the time of construction and not just current rules. Buyers should be aware of the norms applicable for constructing homes along rivers and lakes.