Supertech insolvency case posted for May 2; interim orders to continue

Supertech on April 19 submitted before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that it is settling its dues to Union Bank of India. The matter has now been adjourned to May 2 and interim orders will continue.

“We are in the process of discussions with the bank on the OTS (one-time settlement) proposal,” confirmed RK Arora, CMD, Supertech Group.

Piyush Singh, partner at PSP Legal, said the tribunal directed Supertech on April 19 to give a fresh OTS to Union Bank of India with revised terms as the previous one did not comply with RBI regulations.

Singh said he is representing several homebuyers’ associations with grievances against Supertech Ltd as many buyers have been deprived of possession, and that he had requested their legal rights be protected along with those of banks.

The group, which has several ongoing projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, went into insolvency on March 25 after the Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal admitted a petition filed by Union Bank of India for non-payment of dues to the tune of Rs 431.92 crore as on January 31, 2021.

On April 12, NCLAT had stayed the formation of a Committee of Creditors (CoC) to take over Supertech Ltd. That same day it had also listed the appeal for April 19. It was prayed that the Resolution Professional would not constitute a Committee of Creditors till the next hearing since Union Bank of India was still considering a settlement proposal by Supertech Limited.

The NCLT had appointed Hitesh Goel as the insolvency resolution professional (IRP) for Supertech, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The tribunal had reserved its order in the case on March 17, 2022, after the one-time settlement proposed by Supertech was rejected by the bank and arguments were heard.





