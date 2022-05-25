Supertech Insolvency case | Lender rejects builder's offer; here're the details

Representative image

Real estate firm Supertech's financial creditor Union Bank of India on May 25 rejected the company’s settlement offer and the interim resolution professional has been asked to file a status report.

The matter will now be heard on June 1, 2022, to decide the further course of action.

The NCLAT bench was hearing Supertech’s appeal that was listed before it for consideration of settlement by Union Bank of India.

“List this Appeal on 01.06.2022. Let IRP also file Status Report by the next date. In the meantime, Interim order to continue,” said the NCLAT order. The bench comprised Justice Ashok Bhushan, chairperson; Shreesha Merla, member (Technical) and Naresh Salecha, member (Technical).

“The last offer given to the bank stands rejected owing to the bank demanding upfront of 25% to consider OTS. Supertech has placed a complete resolution-cum-settlement plan for all lenders and homebuyers which is under consideration alongside appeal now. The matter will be listed next on June 1,” said Siddhartha Bhatli, who is representing Supertech in the matter.

Detailed submissions were also made on behalf of the homebuyers by their counsel who submitted that the CIRP process should continue for all the Supertech projects so that attempts can be made by the COC to revive the company and address issues being faced by the homebuyers, said Aditya Parolia of PSP Legal, the firm that is representing homebuyers in the case.

“Since IRP has already received more than 11,000 claims, a request was placed by us to call for a report from the IRP. This request was accepted by the NCLAT and IRP has been now directed to place a report on June 1, 2022, for NCLAT to consider the further course of action,” he said.

On May 17, Supertech had offered to make an upfront payment of Rs 10 crore with 10 crore on acceptance of OTS and Rs 55 crore for exclusive security. However, the Bank had asked to deposit Rs 75 crore as upfront to consider the OTS.

NCLAT's direction came while hearing a petition filed by Ram Kishor Arora, a director of the suspended board of Supertech Ltd, against the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal on March 25.

On March 25, the Delhi bench of NCLT initiated insolvency proceedings against Supertech Ltd over a petition filed by the Union Bank of India for non-payment of dues of around Rs 432 crore. NCLT had also appointed Hitesh Goyal as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) superseding the board of Supertech Ltd.

However, NCLAT had stayed the formation of the committee of creditors under the insolvency proceedings after Supertech requested time to enable it to approach the bank for negotiations. The default is for the loan given by the Union Bank of India to the Eco Village II project at Greater Noida (West) in Uttar Pradesh, which was being developed at a cost of Rs 1,106.45 crore.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes