Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Supertech hasn't 'handed over' 200 flats, no OC obtained: Homebuyers

In a statement on Saturday, Supertech had said it "handed over as many as 200 flats in its Romano project to home buyers today"

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

People who have bought homes at Supertech's Romano site here refuted the builder's claim that 200 flats were handed over to them last week, saying that only “three or four” families were given the keys. Even these flats were handed over without the builders obtaining the “occupancy certificate”, the homebuyers' association said.

Supertech Romano Homebuyers' Association, however, said the builders' claim is "untrue" and the project, which is delayed by over three years, is "far from livable".

Confronted with the homebuyers' rejoinder, a Supertech spokesperson said on Tuesday that keys were handed over to 20 buyers.

But all flats in Tower B2 are ready and other homebuyers have been sent a communication offering possession, the builders claimed.

“Not everyone came on January 25 but we had invited all buyers on Tower B2 to take possession of their homes," the spokesperson claimed.

The spokesperson said the group has “applied for” the occupancy certificate for Tower B2 of its project located in Sector 118.

Earlier, the homebuyers' statement said, “There are only 150 units in Tower B2 and not 200 as reported and on January 25 keys were given to only 3-4 buyers and not to 200 as reported."

"Neither the occupancy certificate nor the completion certificate has been obtained for the project or the units offered for possession," it added.

The association said the promised infrastructure like a club, a swimming pool, children's play area and jogging track are not yet available.

It alleged that Supertech has also backed out from its commitment to make pre-EMI payments to subvention buyers.

"The project is delayed by over three years and the company is not pursuing it even now. Mere 15-20 labourers can be seen on the site of such a huge size," the homebuyers' association claimed.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 09:51 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.