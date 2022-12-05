 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supertech Emerald Court society in Noida issues notices to owners running paying guest facilities

Ashish Mishra
Dec 05, 2022 / 10:26 PM IST

Legal experts said that any commercial activity such as running hostels within a residential society are not legal but denying a bachelor a flat on rent is also a violation of Article 15 of the Constitution.

The Supertech Twin Towers (FILE PHOTO)

Supertech Emerald Court housing society, where the twin towers were located, has issued notices to owners running paying guest facilities, and has also asked bachelor tenants living in such accommodation to vacate premises owing to violation of society norms, representatives of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) said.

The posh society shot to fame after the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the twin towers located in the housing complex.

Udaybhan Singh Teotia, President of Emerald Court Owners Residents Welfare Association, said that they had been receiving complaints from other residents that paying guest  (PGs) accommodations were being run within the society, which is against the bylaws of the Apartment Owners Association (AOA).

“It’s an old rule in our society that commercial activities such as PGs, and hostels will not be allowed to function. Some owners in the society violated that rule to operate PGs and no consent was sought from the RWA for the same. We received several complaints that residents were getting disturbed by such activities so the notices were issued and those living there were asked to vacate the flat,” Teotia told Moneycontrol.

He clarified that notices were not issued overnight as those living in these PGs were given time of two to three months to vacate the premise.

He, however, did not share a copy of the notice with Moneycontrol.