Supertech claims to have serviced its interest to a PSU bank

Real estate firm Supertech claims that it has paid up the interest component worth Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore to the concerned public sector undertaking bank, a delay that led to a rating agency downgrading the realty firm and share prices of housing financing companies getting a beating on the bourses last week.

The company has a debt of around Rs 2,500 crore, raised from banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs)

"We have not defaulted on our loans. There was a 15 days' delay in interest payment to one bank. There was no default on our loan, only an interest servicing delay of 15 days. As per the RBI circular, even if there is a one day delay, the rating can be downgraded. We have paid the interest amount worth Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore to the PSU bank and have sent information to the rating agency to upgrade the rating." RK Arora, Chairman, Supertech Limited, told Moneycontrol.

But the delay itself raises questions concerning liquidity of the company. Brickwork, the rating agency, had revised ratings on the Rs 1,866 crore bank facilities of Supertech and downgraded its status citing its failure to service debt. It had led to a panic reaction in the market.

Macquarie had said last week that Indiabulls' loans to Supertech could be more than Rs 500 crore. An Edelweiss report had said the exposure was Rs 600 crore.

Meanwhile, the realty firm plans to raise about Rs 1,200 crore by monetising its 1 million sq ft retail space in a mixed-use project at Noida and deliver around 10,000 units by the end of this year. This Diwali, it plans to hand over 3200 flats.

Supertech in December last year raised Rs 430 crore from Altico Capital to fund its ongoing housing project in Noida and repay debt. It had raised Rs 350 crore from L&T Finance in September last year to complete its Eco-Village 1 in Noida Extension.

