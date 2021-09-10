Supertech case: SIT likely to seek for an extension to complete probe

The SIT is investigating the irregularities that occurred between 2004 and 2017 and is conducting a time-bound probe into the construction of the two multi-storey towers that had come up in violation of building bye-laws.

The UP government’s special investigation team (SIT), constituted to investigate Supertech’s Emerald Court project case and fix responsibility on the officials who permitted the construction of the twin towers, is likely to seek an extension to complete the probe, sources said.

The Supreme Court had, on August 31, ordered the demolition of two towers in Noida within three months.

The SIT was given time till September 9 to submit its report to the state government, sources had said.

When asked if the SIT had submitted its report, chairman Sanjiv Mittal responded to Moneycontrol’s query on September 10, saying “not yet”.

The state government set up the four-member SIT last week on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Mittal is the secretary of the Industrial and Infrastructure Development Department.

The other three members of the team are the additional director-general (Meerut zone) Rajeev Sabharwal, additional chief secretary (rural development) Manoj Kumar Singh, and chief town planner Anoop Kumar Srivastava.

SIT contacts Emerald Court residents

On September 9, the SIT contacted office-bearers of the Emerald Court RWA.

UBS Teotia, one of the four residents who opposed Supertech's plan for the twin towers, confirmed to Moneycontrol that the SIT members visited the site on September 9 morning and enquired about the distance between the two towers.

Teotia and the three other residents had opposed the tower, which, they claimed, violated the building bye-laws, and formed a core legal committee that moved court.

“The SIT members asked us what the distance between Aster 2 and the twin towers is. We told them it was not more than 9 metres. They spent some more time on the compound and strolled around the building before leaving,” he said.

According to reports, the SIT, on September 8, had sought copies of the official response to the objections raised and public suggestions when the new building regulations were notified by the Noida Authority between 2006 and 2012. The Noida Authority had revised its floor area ratio rules in February 2009.

Noida Authority sends details to CBRI

The Noida Authority, on September 8, also sent details of the twin towers project, along with a blueprint of the latest map, to the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah ordered that the demolition of the twin towers should be completed within three months and the builder would have to bear the expenses for the same.

The court had said that the demolition work shall be carried out by the CBRI to ensure safe demolition. If the CBRI refuses, a new authority will be appointed, the bench had said.

On September 6, the SIT had met Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari. They went through documents related to the construction of the 40-storey twin towers, sources had said.

The SIT is investigating the irregularities that occurred between 2004 and 2017 and is conducting a time-bound probe into the construction of the two multi-storey towers that had come up in violation of building bye-laws.

On September 6, the SIT had sought details of all notices, approvals of the floor area ratio, and revision of maps issued to the Supertech Group from 2004 to 2012.

“The committee has been set up to go into the facts and inform the government about the irregularities and those who are involved. We have to study the documents, the orders of the High Court and the Supreme Court,” Mittal had told Moneycontrol on September 4.

The team has been tasked with investigating all officials who had approved the building map, and the entire approval process which includes examining the role of officers on special duty, ACEOs, and other senior officials.

The Noida Authority had set up a committee to approve the building plans between 2005 and 2012 -- the time around which the maps of the twin towers were approved.

This committee had members from the engineering and the planning departments. It was set up by the then CEO. The seven officials, five of whom are retired, named in the Noida Authority’s internal probe were part of this committee, reports have said.

The amended plans for the twin towers, whose height was allowed to be doubled, were approved around this time. The developer was allotted land for the Emerald Court project in 2004 and revised maps were sanctioned in December 2006, November 2009, and March 2012.

Probe ordered within a day of SC order

A day after the SC order on August 31, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ordered an inquiry, and an official from the Noida Authority’s planning department was suspended. A former chief architect planner, who took voluntary retirement from the Authority, is under the scanner, sources said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended a manager in the planning department of the Noida Authority in connection with the construction of the two multi-storey towers that had come up in violation of the building bye-laws, sources said on September 2.

Mukesh Goyal, manager in the planning department, was nominated to attend the SC hearings in the Emerald Court case. He regularly attended the court hearings but did not bring case updates and important details to the notice of senior officers of the Noida Authority, sources had said.

The planning manager has, prima facie, been found guilty of irregularities.

A departmental inquiry has already been initiated against him and he has been placed under suspension from September 1, sources said.

Around half a dozen other Noida Authority officials are also under scrutiny for their alleged role, they added.

Earlier, the Noida Authority had set up a two-member committee to probe the irregularities that took place between 2004 and 2012. The investigation will be completed in about a week’s time. It is being conducted by a two-member team of additional chief executive officers (ACEOs) Praveen Mishra and Neha Sharma.

The task laid out for the two-member committee is to determine if the original 15 buildings of the Emerald Court project located in Noida Sector 93A and the twin towers were part of a single layout or two separate projects when further sanctions of the building plans were approved way back in 2005.

Supertech was allotted land for the project way back in November 2004.

The committee is also looking at height approvals. It was in October 2011 that the planned height of the buildings was increased from 66 metres to 121 metres through a purchasable floor area ratio.