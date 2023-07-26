Sunteck Realty reports 16% YoY growth, Q1FY24 pre-sales Rs 387 cr

The company is involved in real estate projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Listed developer Sunteck Realty has reported a 16 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in pre-sales at Rs 387 crore for the Q1FY24 quarter that ended in June 2023.

The company's collections for Q1 FY24 were Rs 288 crore, up from Rs 285 crore a year ago.

"Our FY23 collections stood at ~Rs 1,250 crore, registering a growth of 19 percent on a YoY basis," the company said in a regulatory filing.