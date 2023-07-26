English
    Sunteck Realty reports 16% YoY growth, Q1FY24 pre-sales Rs 387 cr

    Sunteck Realty's Q1 FY24 collections increased to Rs 288 crore from Rs 285 crore the previous year, focusing on real estate projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

    Moneycontrol News
    July 26, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST
    The company is involved in real estate projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

    Listed developer Sunteck Realty has reported a 16 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in pre-sales at Rs 387 crore for the Q1FY24 quarter that ended in June 2023.

    The company's collections for Q1 FY24 were Rs 288 crore, up from Rs 285 crore a year ago.

    Sunteck Realty is involved in real estate projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

    "Our FY23 collections stood at ~Rs 1,250 crore, registering a growth of 19 percent on a YoY basis," the company said in a regulatory filing.

