Sunteck Realty leases Mumbai office space to Upgrad for Rs 2,000 cr for 29 years

Listed developer Sunteck Realty Ltd (SRL) has signed a lease deal with edtech firm Upgrad for the former’s premium commercial project, Sunteck BKC51, in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) commercial hub in Mumbai. The lease is expected to generate Rs 2,000 crore for 29 years.

In a regulatory filing, SRL said it has leased out approximately 2 lakh sq ft of built-up area in Sunteck BKC51 to Upgrad Education Pvt Ltd for a lease term of 29 years.

“This encompasses a major milestone for the company. Upgrad will be paying starting rentals of close to Rs 300 per sq ft per month on a carpet-area basis. The total revenue generated from the project will amount close to Rs 2,000 crore over the entire lease tenure,” it said.

Sunteck BKC51 is situated off BKC. The project possesses green building pre-certification from Edge-IFC, a member of the World Bank Group. It is near the completion stage and possession is to be completed by June 2023, said the company in a statement.

Moneycontrol News