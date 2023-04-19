 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sunteck Realty expects its pre-sales to grow three-fold to Rs 5,000 crore by FY28

Apr 19, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST

The luxury projects-focused realtor would close FY23 with around Rs 1,700 crore in pre-sales/bookings and a Rs 513 crore revenue on the balance sheet.

City-based real estate player Sunteck Realty expects its pre-sales to grow over three times to Rs 5,000 crore by FY28 as it launches three large luxury projects and completes the ongoing ones.

The luxury projects-focused realtor would close FY23 with around Rs 1,700 crore in pre-sales/bookings and a Rs 513 crore revenue on the balance sheet.

For the first nine months of FY23, its net income stood at Rs 29 crore, up from Rs 25 crore a year ago, on a revenue of Rs 314 crore.

Accounting norms (IFRS) allow a developer to book revenue only from completed projects and not from pre-sales.