Sun Estates to invest Rs 100 crore for developing villas, hotel in Goa's Arambol

Sun Estates Developers have acquired 15 acres of land overlooking the Arabian Sea in Goa’s Arambol to develop a Rs 100 crore resort project.

"We intend to build villas and a hotel. It's a resort project where the villas will be sold and the hotel will manage them. The launch would be sometime in March 2023. The hotel chain would be internationally recognised. We would be investing Rs 100 crore," Suraj Morajkar, MD, Sun Estates Developers, told Moneycontrol.

While the villas will be independent, buyers can sell them back to the hotel chain, if they so desire, he said.

"Each villa will be in the range of 5,000-6,000 sq ft on a plot of 12,000 sq ft, with world-class amenities of the hotel they can use. The villas will be independent. However, buyers will have the option to give it back to the hotel chain if they so desire. The entire backup service, such as housekeeping, F&B, and the upkeep of the project, will be taken care of by the hotel," he said.

The project will have facilities like a spa, gym and a forest walk. Morajkar said there will be a shuttle service to the beach.

Sun Estates has, so far, completed over 30 projects in the past 27 years and has around 10 ongoing projects, which include Sol Pilerne, Sol Saipem Quarry, Saipem hills 2, Solace 2, Solstice and Assagao Villas.