Strata raises Rs 140 crore for three warehouse investment opportunities amid COVID-19

Strata, a tech-enabled fractional investment platform for premium commercial real estate (CRE), has raised Rs 140 crore from investors for a consortium of three grade-A warehousing asset opportunities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.

These three assets, to be owned fractionally by investors, collectively account for 0.7 million sq ft of warehousing space.

Strata Avigna Warehousing I and II situated in Hosur received 100 percent commitment from investors within just 42 days of its launch, while the pharma warehousing asset in Bengaluru was closed within seven days.

The assets are expected to offer investors an average rental yield anywhere between 9.5 percent and 10 percent year-on-year, the company said in a statement.

The consortium listed by the company offers investment opportunity assets that an investor can avail via the fractional ownership model.

The latest asset listing of the firm witnessed participation from a diversified set of more than 500 investors across HNIs, family offices, top management from fortune 500 companies, retail and institutional among others. Besides, the assets also secured tremendous traction from the NRI community and from investors across tier-II towns.

The assets offered by Strata being pre-leased properties, the investors can start enjoying rentals from the first month of investment itself. The minimum investment for the assets listed begins from Rs.25-50 lakh. The investments being in liquid one can easily sell off one's stakes whenever required.

“We have successfully raised funds for our investment opportunities even in such challenging times which clearly reflects the pent-up demand and high resilience of the sector and the confidence of our investors in our business model. With global supply chains diversifying away from China to India, greater penetration of e-commerce, faster shift to 3PL, and companies eyeing higher inventory levels, we foresee an approximately 30 percent growth in warehousing facilities in the coming years,” said Sudarshan Lodha, founder, Strata.

“We are extremely bullish on ‘commercial real estate’ fast emerging as a non-volatile alternative investment asset class, especially in the post-COVID era. Strata aims to bring such one-of-a-kind investment opportunities in the CRE space for the masses. By fractionalising CRE and offering it on an easy-to-use online platform, Strata aims to democratise CRE, making it accessible for a much larger investor base,” he added.

“We are very excited about our association with Strata. Our consortium brings the best of both the worlds – an unexplored investment opportunity in warehousing backed by a robust technology platform that presents a one-of-a-kind investment opportunity,” said Abhijit Verma, CEO, Avigna Space Industrial and Logistics Park.

“Avigna is planning on developing multiple industrial and warehousing projects spread over 9 million sqft in the next five years across seven cities including Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. We look to strengthening our association with Strata with new projects on the horizon,” he said.