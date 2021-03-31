Strata aims to cross Rs 850 crore in AUM by June 2021; to expand across Mumbai, Delhi and Pune

Smartworks has operations in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

A tech-enabled real estate investment platform that allows investors to own and sell fractions of pre-leased, Grade-A commercial properties, Strata is planning to raise assets worth Rs. 600 crore by June 2021 and aiming to expand its footprint across the key metro markets of Mumbai, besides foraying into Delhi and Pune.

The company is on an expansion spree and is eyeing to list commercial assets worth Rs 600 crore located in prime locations across the key metros of Mumbai, Delhi and Pune. It will be eyeing a host of asset classes such as industrial assets, office spaces, warehouses, and data centres, among others. The company will also be open to sale and lease back kind of deals, the company said.

Strata has raised approximately Rs 81 crore for premium commercial assets across Mumbai and Hyderabad in the last one month alone. Both assets received 100 percent funding within just 2-5 days of its listing, the company said.

Last month, the company raised Rs 34 crore for an e-zone investment opportunity in Mumbai, a premium office located in Goregaon. Additionally, the company raised Rs 47 crore for another office asset unit located in the financial district in Hyderabad.

“We at strata are looking to partner with developers and large real-estate groups across Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru to unlock value for our 10k+ investor base globally. We are democratising CRE as an asset class like never before offering one-of-a-kind lucrative investment opportunities to investors. We are looking forward to scale up aggressively in the next few quarters and will be strategically expanding our footprint across the key metro markets,” said Sudarshan Lodha, co-founder and CEO, Strata.

The past listings on Strata’s platform have so far witnessed participation from a diversified set of more than 1000 investors across HNIs, family offices, top management from fortune 500 companies besides retail and institutional investors among others.