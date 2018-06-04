App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

STF constituted to enforce building rules and Delhi Master Plan

The objective of the STF includes identifying encroachments on government land in Delhi and to reclaim them, monitor action taken by the local bodies with respect to unauthorised construction and oversee compliance of fire safety measures and disaster management requirements, particularly, in schools, colleges and hospitals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Concerned over illegal construction and encroachment on government land in the national capital, the Housing and Urban Affairs ministry has constituted a 15-member special task force (STF) to ensure enforcement of building rules and Master Plan for Delhi-2021.

The objective of the STF includes identifying encroachments on government land in Delhi and to reclaim them, monitor action taken by the local bodies with respect to unauthorised construction and oversee compliance of fire safety measures and disaster management requirements, particularly, in schools, colleges and hospitals.

The STF, to be headed by the vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), will have the chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the commissioners of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation, among others, as its members.

Other members of the STF include the CEO of Delhi Jal Board, the special commissioners (law and order and traffic) of Delhi Police, the chief fire officer of Delhi government and representative of central ground water board.

related news

"It has been noticed that there are some violations of building bye-laws and provisions of Master Plan for Delhi -2021 relating to, inter-alia, construction activities and land use in Delhi.

"Besides, the problem of illegal constructions and encroachments on public land, parking spaces, roads, pavements have also come to notice," the HUA ministry said in an office memorandum recently.

The memorandum said it seemed there is lack of coordination among various agencies and timely and effective action by such authorities entrusted with the task of ensuring compliance with the provisions of the applicable rules and regulations.

"...A special task force to comprehensively address the issue and to oversee the enforcement of provision of MPD-2021 and the unified building bye-laws for Delhi is hereby constituted," said the memorandum.

The STF would also identify traffic congestion areas in the national capital and suggest measures for the decongestion.

It will meet at least once every month and its report will be sent to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and HUA ministry, the memorandum said.

The HUA secretary will hold quarterly review meetings on the progress achieved on STF direction and for reviewing the plans for future, the memorandum said.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 09:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.