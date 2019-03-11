StayAbode raises funds from Voyage Group, Akatsuki and Incubate Fund

StayAbode, a startup that is into co-living spaces, has received an add on to pre-Series A funding for an undisclosed amount from Voyage Group, Akatsuki and Incubate Fund, the company said in a statement.

StayAbode currently has 1200 beds live across over 19 properties in Bengaluru with a further 1000 beds contracted to go live in the next six months.

The firm recently tied up with CP Developers and is working on Asia's largest A grade co-living project in India, with 1400 people living in a community environment, in the heart of Bengaluru’s Whitefield - a hub neighbouring ITPL and large MNCs with a working population of over 50,000 millennials.

"We are very excited to bring the Voyage Group on board as an investor. We have taken some interesting steps in the business after signing on our first greenfield development in Whitefield, while we continue to grow through our brownfield projects in Bangalore. With this top up on our pre-series A fundraise, we're going to grow our operating base and make key hires for the next phase of growth of the company," said Viral Chhajer, co-founder and CEO, StayAbode.

Tatsuya Hase, GM, Investment Division at Voyage Group, said: "We picked StayAbode, as our first investment in the Indian market as we believe co-living is the future of millennial living in India and we believe StayAbode is well placed to create great value in it and we are excited about the future of the company."