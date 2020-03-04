App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stanza Living to invest Rs 150 crore in capacity expansion

The company is planning to expand its working professional segment in three cities including Chennai, Delhi and Indore over the next three months

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Student housing start-up firm Stanza Living plans to invest Rs 150 crore for expanding its working professionals business.

The company has launched 10,000 beds for working professionals across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Coimbatore. It plans to expand its working professional segment in three cities, including Chennai, Delhi and Indore over the next three months.

"We will invest Rs 150 crore over a period of one year for working professional category with an aim to grow the category to 50,000 beds in next one year," said Anindya Dutta, MD and co-founder, Stanza Living.

"This will be a separate business line designed around the lifestyle needs of working professionals. At the same time, the company will continue deepening the foothold of its flagship student housing business in new and existing markets," it said.

The shared living sector in India has largely been fragmented and unorganized, suffering from infrastructure and service quality gaps like – ill maintained and cramped buildings, poor quality food and lack of access to regular facilities.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 05:47 pm

tags #Real Estate #Stanza Living #Student housing #working professionals

