Square Yards launches app-based retail property management platform

Integrated real estate platform, Square Yards, has launched an app-based rentals and property management platform Azuro aimed at renting properties faster through online tenant screening and rent collection.

The App, available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play, apart from enabling property owners to manage showings and getting their properties rented faster through Azuro’s tenant scouting teams; also enables tenant screening and background verification, gets rent agreements signed digitally, enables online collection of rent and even gets repair and maintenance services executed through a click of a button.

For the tenants, it enables swift rental payments including payment through credit cards and downloads rent receipts. Maintenance issues are taken care of by Azuro’s property management teams.

"Rentals and property management is a multi-billion opportunity that is currently under-served in India. Most landlords find it cumbersome to attract quality tenants, follow up for rent payments and most important to serve frequent demands of tenants for maintenance of the property. Tenants tell us they want the entire rental process to happen online, from property agreements, rent payments and maintenance requests,” said Tanuj Shori, founder and CEO of Square Yards.

Square Yards acquired Mumbai-based start-up Azuro earlier this year and completed its full stack service spectrum with rentals and property management services. Currently present in five major metro cities in India, it manages over 1500 properties with an annual rent of 6.5 mn dollars.

In the last three months, it has signed exclusive mandates with over 25 developers like DLF, Godrej, M3M, Emaar, L&T Realty, Mahindra Lifespaces among others to execute and manage close to over 5000 apartments for rentals and property management services.