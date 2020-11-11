Spenta Corporation launches new affordable-category project 'Countdown X' in Mumbai

Mumbai-based builder Spenta Corporation has announced the launch of a project in Chembur in the mid-segment affordable category project and is developing it in association with the Sabari Group of Mumbai.

The proposed 26-storey tower called ‘Countdown X’ will comprise four units on each floor with a carpet area ranging from 345-362 sq ft for 1BHK and 463-537 sq ft for 2BHK apartments. It will have an unobstructed view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the company said.

The project will offer fully furnished homes starting from Rs 80 lakh to Rs 99 lakh for 1BHK and 2BHK respectively.

The project is registered with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and possession will be given in December 2024.

Countdown X will offer amenities like gymnasium, pool, banquet hall, a meditation cabana, barbeque area and star gazing podiums.

Additionally, buyers will be provided with all white goods like air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and microwaves within their homes.

"During the pandemic, people have realised the importance of owning a home and it is an opportune time for us to launch this project Countdown X. The project is affordable and comes with all amenities," said Farshid Cooper, managing director, Spenta Corporation.

In terms of connectivity, the residential property is located close to the Eastern Freeway connecting South Mumbai to the suburbs via the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road. Also, the upcoming metro line 2B will be a boon to the residents as it will reduce their commute time between central and western suburbs.