Spaciya Advisors raises Rs 3.6 crore in pre-series round

Spaciya Advisors, a Noida-based real estate consultancy firm, has raised Rs 3.6 crore in pre-series round from an angel investor and Alok Garg, an entrepreneur.

The company plans to expand its reach to Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities, it said.

"The funds will be utilised to expand our existing market reach from Delhi and NCR to Mumbai, Hyderabad and other parts of the country, team expansion with regional expertise, branding and marketing. We will also focus on the technological advancements to make our platform AI powered thereby improving online customer experience, loyalty and brand reputation," said Ajit Panda, founder & CEO, Spaciya Advisors.

Spaciya, started operations in 2016 and focuses on data analytics, research and market intelligence.

"We are reinforcing our commitment to the Indian startup ecosystem and my primary focus is the Indian real estate startup domain as it is one of the most growing sectors in our country. Investing in a Spaciya, which is in the progressive phase to transform the commercial real estate leasing landscape in India will ascertain the growth of the segment to the next level," said Garg, serial entrepreneur and investor.