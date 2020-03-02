App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spaciya Advisors raises Rs 3.6 crore in pre-series round

The company plans to expand its reach to Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Spaciya Advisors, a Noida-based real estate consultancy firm, has raised Rs 3.6 crore in pre-series round from an angel investor and Alok Garg, an entrepreneur.

The company plans to expand its reach to Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities, it said.

"The funds will be utilised to expand our existing market reach from Delhi and NCR to Mumbai, Hyderabad and other parts of the country, team expansion with regional expertise, branding and marketing. We will also focus on the technological advancements to make our platform AI powered thereby improving online customer experience, loyalty and brand reputation," said Ajit Panda, founder & CEO, Spaciya Advisors.

Close

Spaciya, started operations in 2016 and focuses on data analytics, research and market intelligence.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News
"We are reinforcing our commitment to the Indian startup ecosystem and my primary focus is the Indian real estate startup domain as it is one of the most growing sectors in our country. Investing in a Spaciya, which is in the progressive phase to transform the commercial real estate leasing landscape in India will ascertain the growth of the segment to the next level," said Garg, serial entrepreneur and investor.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #commercial #lease #Real Estate #Spaciya #start-up

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.