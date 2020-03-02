Spaciya Advisors raises Rs 3.6 crore in pre-series round

The company plans to expand its reach to Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities
Spaciya Advisors, a Noida-based real estate consultancy firm, has raised Rs 3.6 crore in pre-series round from an angel investor and Alok Garg, an entrepreneur.
The company plans to expand its reach to Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities, it said.
"The funds will be utilised to expand our existing market reach from Delhi and NCR to Mumbai, Hyderabad and other parts of the country, team expansion with regional expertise, branding and marketing. We will also focus on the technological advancements to make our platform AI powered thereby improving online customer experience, loyalty and brand reputation," said Ajit Panda, founder & CEO, Spaciya Advisors.
Spaciya, started operations in 2016 and focuses on data analytics, research and market intelligence.
