Sobha Q3 sales bookings rise 36% to Rs 1,425 cr; clocks highest quarterly sales in volume & value wise

PTI
Jan 06, 2023 / 09:43 PM IST

Sobha Ltd achieved highest-ever quarterly sales bookings in the December quarter in terms of both volume and value.

Bengaluru-based realty firm Sobha Ltd on Friday reported a 36 per cent growth in its sales bookings to Rs 1,424.7 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 on strong revival in demand.

In a regulatory filing, Sobha Ltd informed that its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,047.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The average price realisation improved to Rs 9,650 per square feet, up 21.9 per cent from the corresponding quarter of last year.

Achieved highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 1.47 million square feet, with an increase of 11.6 per cent compared to the previous year.

During April-December period of this fiscal, Sobha Ltd's sales bookings rose to Rs 3,734.4 crore from Rs 2,760.6 crore a year ago.