MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Sobha Ltd appoints Yogesh Bansal as CFO

Bansal is a qualified Chartered Accountant, having over 18 years of experience in the areas of finance, accounting, internal audit, budget, process control-and improvement, internal finance controls, MIS, statutory compliances and business support.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Saturday announced the appointment of Yogesh Bansal as the company's chief financial officer.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the Board of Directors at the meeting held on Saturday appointed Yogesh Bansal as the Chief Financial Officer.

Bansal is a qualified Chartered Accountant, having over 18 years of experience in the areas of finance, accounting, internal audit, budget, process control-and improvement, internal finance controls, MIS, statutory compliances and business support.

He is associated with Sobha Ltd since last 10 years and currently handling the finance wing of NCR and Gujarat regions.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Real Estate #Sobha Ltd #Yogesh Bansal
first published: Sep 18, 2021 10:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.