Sobha launches Gujarat's tallest residential building in GIFT City

Realty firm Sobha Ltd on August 13 launched the tallest residential building project in Gujarat and will develop 474 units in the housing project located at GIFT city.

This is the first residential project in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), a global financial and technology hub, the Bengaluru-based company said.

There will be two towers in the project -- 'Sobha Dream Heights'.

"This 33-storey building will be the tallest residential project in Gujarat," the company said in a statement.

Sobha did not disclose the total investment to develop this project as well as the basic selling price.