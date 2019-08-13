App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Sobha launches Gujarat's tallest residential building in GIFT City

This is the first residential project in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), a global financial and technology hub, the Bengaluru-based company said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Realty firm Sobha Ltd on August 13 launched the tallest residential building project in Gujarat and will develop 474 units in the housing project located at GIFT city.

This is the first residential project in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), a global financial and technology hub, the Bengaluru-based company said.

There will be two towers in the project -- 'Sobha Dream Heights'.

Close

"This 33-storey building will be the tallest residential project in Gujarat," the company said in a statement.

Sobha did not disclose the total investment to develop this project as well as the basic selling price.

GIFT City is located on the banks of Sabarmati river and is spread over 886 acres.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 09:49 pm

tags #Business #GIFT City #Real Estate #Sobha Ltd

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.