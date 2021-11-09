Smartworks leases around 90,000 sq ft to Xoriant in Mumbai and Pune

Co-working space provider, Smartworks, on November 9 said it has leased approximately 90,000 sq ft, to Xoriant, a product engineering, software development, and technology services firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

International Property Consultant Knight Frank facilitated the deal comprising more than 2000 seats across Mumbai and Pune with more expansion in progress in many other cities.

"As companies continue to calibrate their work and workplace strategies, they are choosing flex space for tech-enabled work environment, flexibility, space optimization and cost-savings. We are witnessing strong demand from clients for multi-city expansion, not only in Tier 1 but also in Tier 2 cities, as our spaces provide them with the agility to meet their business requirements,” said Neetish Sarda, founder, Smartworks.

After signing up for office space with Smartworks in Chennai last year, the new space across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities is in line with Xoriant’s aggressive expansion plans.

"We wanted to ensure a modern, tech-enabled, flexible workspace with a convenient commute to meet the demands of our exponentially growing workforce. As a winner of multiple Great Place to Work awards, Xoriant continues its employee-first culture with state-of-the-art offices for high productivity, satisfaction, and happiness indices,” said Narayanan Duraiswami, SVP Operations and IT, Xoriant.

“Flexible office spaces have given a lucrative alternative to individuals as well as companies for their office space requirements, especially during the pandemic. Flex spaces provide companies with flexibility of space as well as lease terms which allows them to remain agile while creating their real estate strategies," said Viral Desai, Executive Director, Transactions, Knight Frank.

"Further, flex spaces also provide great advantage in keeping the capital expenses as well as operating expenses for companies at desired levels. In the latest period of Q3 2021, we saw a strong co-working market momentum with nearly 23,500 seat deals taking place across the top 8 cities in the country; and we expect this trend to remain buoyant in the times to come, especially in the post pandemic era where flexibility in operations will be a key element of success,” he said.