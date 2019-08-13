Smartworks leases 25K sq ft area in Mumbai to former cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni sports mgmt institute

Co-working player Smartworks on August 12 said it has leased 25,000 sq ft area in its centre at Andheri, Mumbai to former test cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni's International Institute of Sports Management (IISM).

Founded in April 2016, Smartworks has presence at 23 locations in 9 cities with a total footprint of 2.8 million sq ft, the company said in a statement.

In this co-working centre, IISM will conduct classroom training for specialized degree programmes namely Bachelor of Sports Management and Master of Sports Management in association with the University of Mumbai and 11 months autonomous Post-Graduation Program in Sports and Wellness management with over 500 students.