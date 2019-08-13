App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Smartworks leases 25K sq ft area in Mumbai to former cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni sports mgmt institute

Founded in April 2016, Smartworks has presence at 23 locations in 9 cities with a total footprint of 2.8 million sq ft, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Co-working player Smartworks on August 12 said it has leased 25,000 sq ft area in its centre at Andheri, Mumbai to former test cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni's International Institute of Sports Management (IISM).

In this co-working centre, IISM will conduct classroom training for specialized degree programmes namely Bachelor of Sports Management and Master of Sports Management in association with the University of Mumbai and 11 months autonomous Post-Graduation Program in Sports and Wellness management with over 500 students.

"At IISM we believe in nothing but the best when it comes to imparting education to our students so that they learn and grow. We want our students to meet their aspirations in an environment where they are pumped up with energy and positivity," Kulkarni said.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 10:30 am

tags #India #Real Estate #smartworks

