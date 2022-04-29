English
    Smartworks announces 7th centre in Bengaluru; leases 2.3 lakh sq. ft. in Nagawara

    The facility will be operational from May 2022

    Moneycontrol News

    Leading workspace platform Smartworks on April 29 announced the addition of a seventh centre to its Bengaluru portfolio. The waterfront property, The Cube at the Karle Town centre, spans approximately 2.3 lakh sq. ft with a seating capacity of 3,000.

    The centre will become operational in May 2022 and has already been pre-booked to 40%, Smartworks said in a statement.

    The Cube is located in Bengaluru’s prime location, about 1 km east of Hebbal Bridge, 20 km from the International Airport, and 12 km from the city's central business district. The new centre is well equipped with a range of necessary amenities that enable members to focus on their core work without worrying about daily office needs.

    "This is our seventh centre in the city, and we'll soon be crossing a 2 mn (million) sq. ft footprint in Bengaluru, given the high demand for fully managed and flex office solutions. Our newest centre will feature an array of lifestyle-driven, cutting-edge amenities and partnerships in a tech-enabled campus-like infrastructure to offer our members a personalized and seamless office experience,” said Neetish Sarda, Founder, Smartworks.

    Smartworks currently has a growing footprint of approximately 7 million sq. ft. with a presence in 10 cities and 37 centres.

    Recent findings from Colliers, a professional services and investment management company, said flex space saw its share increasing to about 15 percent from 5 percent in Q1 2021. Large corporates continue to explore managed offices, and this has led flex spaces to open new centres in metro cities and even in non-metro cities, they said.



    Tags: #Bengaluru #co-working #leasing #Real Estate #smartworks
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 04:11 pm
