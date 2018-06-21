App
Last Updated :

Smart Cities Mission: Vadodara 2nd in PPP projects' progress

Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Vinod Rao: Nagpur, with 259.96 points, and Vadodara, with 195.31 points, stood first and second respectively with regard to Public Private Partnership projects. Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had launched the India Smart Cities Award on 25 June, 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vadodara ranks second among 98 cities for progress in Public Private Partnership projects associated with the Smart Cities Mission of the Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs, its civic chief said today.

"Nagpur, with 259.96 points, and Vadodara, with 195.31 points, stood first and second respectively with regard to PPP projects, tendering of projects, issuing work orders and their completion," Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Vinod Rao told PTI today.

Vadodara, which was selected to be part of the Smart Cities Mission in September 2016, had zeroed in on 62 projects worth Rs 2,817 crore in this regard, Rao said.

Rao said that of the 62 Smart City projects, 11 have been completed while 46, out of the remaining 51 projects, were in various stages of completion

These 51 projects are worth Rs 2,679 crore, Rao added.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had launched the India Smart Cities Award on 25 June, 2017 with an objective to reward cities, projects and innovative ideas.

The last date for receiving entries was May 2 this year.

The India Smart Cities 2018 Awards were announced by the Union HUA ministry yesterday.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 07:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nagpur #Real Estate #smart cities #Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs #Vadodara

