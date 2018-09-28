Smart cities can be successful only if they are accepted by citizens: Rajasthan chief secretary

A city cannot be built smart unless citizens do not participate in its transformation. They play a crucial role not only in pushing policy changes but also ensuring that smart solutions brought in to ease their lives are implemented, said D B Gupta, chief secretary, Rajasthan government. He said this at the concluding session of the three-day Smart Cities Expo India held in Jaipur, the first-ever such event to be held in India and Asia.

“A smart city cannot be built unless the citizens participate in its transformation. I believe harmony between citizens, industry and the government can bring about the best changes. The success of smart cities is defined only when it is accepted by its citizens as the core objective of the smart city is to build a city solely for its people. Smart cities are the cities that are smart enough to provide sustainable environment, friendly urban infrastructure to its citizens where smart solutions can ease their lives,” Gupta said at the Expo organised by Quantela, Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) and Fira Barcelona International, with CII as the industrial partner.

Earlier during the day, former executive director of UN Habitat Dr Joan Clos, in his keynote address titled Urbanization in the 21st century the New Urban Agenda in India and its Regional Context, said urbanisation faces five main challenges — urban growth, housing affordability, increased costs of urban services, growth of urban poverty and failure in local finance.

Urban agenda must focus on development. Urbanisation should generate value higher than the urban cost. “This value can be increased by understanding the importance of location and agglomeration,” he said.

In order to increase this value, cities need to be better designed with clear and defined objectives which will help distribute the value generated appropriately. To design a good quality city, “we need positive perception of the quality of governance of the acting administration,” he said.

As for the challenge of urban poverty, Clos said in the last century, urbanisation has increased from 20 percent to 50 percent. This will further get enhanced to 75 percent in the next two decades. “Urban poverty poses a new kind of problem due to lack of affordable housing, increased cost of urban services and growth of informal settlements. These challenges can be combated by facilitating equitable and sustainable development.”

Addressing a parallel session on A low Carbon Future: Energy Transition in the Smart City, Abdul Marah, Freetown City Council Development Planning Officer, Freetown, Sierra Leone, said before one even plans to develop a city, there must be structure planning to control the process of development. “This helps prevent a variety of urban problems, including carbon emissions and environmental damage.”

Speaking about use of renewable energy in her country, Nadine Bitar, chief placemaking officer, Dubai, UAE said renewable energy usage is 10 percent of the UAE’s total energy mix and 25 percent of the total power production. This could produce annual savings of $ 1.9 billion by 2030 by avoiding fossil fuel consumption and low energy costs.

At yet another discussion on Sustainable Cities, Circular Economy and Resource Efficiency, Ajeya Bandopadhyay of KPMG disclosed that the global waste burden is expected to touch 70 percent by 2050 and that the major concern is that India tops the list in solid waste generation. “This issue needs to be addressed both by public and private groups.”

The theme of the Smart Cities Expo held in Jaipur was Smart India: Making it Happen. As many as 122 exhibitors and 69 startups participated in the event and around 2,600 delegates were in attendance. The event was aimed at identifying specific solutions to address the challenges cities face especially in the area of innovation, technology, digital governance, social development, clean tech and circular economy, the future of mobility and urban planning and smart villages.

