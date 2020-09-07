172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|real-estate|skv-ventures-into-managed-serviced-offices-under-happy-monday-brand-5806261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SKV ventures into managed, serviced offices under 'Happy Monday' brand

Company commits an initial investment of around $5 million for the next five years for expansion of the brand

Moneycontrol News

In COVID-19 times when several corporates are looking out for cost-effective locations or scaling down operations and team-size, turnkey office interior and architecture solutions provider Studiokon Ventures (SKV) has decided to venture into serviced and managed office space with its offering called Happy Monday. It has committed an initial investment of around $5 million for the next five years for the expansion of the brand.

The company has already taken up 50,000 square feet space in Gurugram for Happy Monday. Next plan is to launch the services in Bengaluru, followed by Pune.

SKV vision is to reach 1.5 million sq ft of service office space in top seven metro cities over the next five years, the company said in a statement.

This business model is a one-stop solution for corporates looking to set up best-in-class offices, without committing to huge capex. Happy Monday will lease Grade A commercial properties in India’s most thriving business districts, from leading developers, giving them a value advantage with lower churn and well-maintained office spaces.

Occupiers will have the advantage of flexibility and cost optimisation, with sustainable interiors.

The offering will include fully serviced offices where the clients can choose cost-efficient modular interiors, furniture and accessories, with an established delivery time of 45-60 days, without worrying about the waste of furniture and fittings when they move out to a new location.

Happy Monday will also take care of office space operations services and amenities, for a hassle-free work environment for every occupier.

“Companies today need flexible, lower capex and hassle-free options, to keep costs in check, manage COVID-19’s balance-sheet impact and boost productivity. Happy Monday is a perfect solution.  It’s a subscription model, where you can subscribe to the best offices, furniture, interiors and managed spaces,” said  Tushar Mittal, Managing Director, SKV.

“Besides best office space at the right location and with the world-class interior, tenants will have options to subscribe for custom made furniture, hospitality services and technology support according to their requirement,” he added.

“The Happy Monday solution helps all the stakeholders, including developers and occupiers, lower our collective carbon footprint.  We re-use most of the furniture and fit-outs even when the client moves out, minimizing waste and taking a step towards sustainability and circular economy,” said Mittal.

SKV is currently working with leading MNC and Fortune 500 companies like Global Logic, Honeywell and KPMG and has Samsung, PepsiCo, Renew Power, Macquarie and DCM Shriram, in the past

SKV has its presence in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, with a footprint of clients across several cities like Jaipur, Indore, Kolkata, Pune and Chandigarh. It has a state-of-the-art factory spread over 80,000 square feet in Manesar, Haryana, which helps it to do off-site production and meet the exact requirements of the clients.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 01:01 pm

tags #Happy Monday #Real Estate #serviced and managed office space #Studiokon Ventures Private Limited

