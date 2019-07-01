Skootr takes 15,000 sq ft office space on lease from DLF-Hines in Gurugram

Co-working operator Skootr has taken 15,000 sq ft office space on lease in a prime commercial building, developed by DLF-Hines joint venture, at Gurugram as part of its expansion plan.

The company said it would open two co-working facilities in the building 'One Horizon Center'.

"The combined capacity of both the centres is 150 seats and the average seat cost would be Rs 50,000-60,000," Skootr said in a statement.

With the addition of these two new facilities, Skootr will have 14 centres, of which eight are in Gurugram and two each in Noida, Jaipur and Delhi. Its total seating capacity will reach 5,000, spread over 3.5 lakh sq ft.

"Our strength has been to help our clients increase productivity by focusing on businesses, rather dealing with mundane day to day office operations," Skootr founder and Joint Managing Director Ankit Jain said.