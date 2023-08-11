Skootr rents over 1 lakh sq ft of co-working space in Max Square in Noida at Rs 74.22 lakh per month

While Bengaluru continues to top the list of 20 Asia-Pacific region (APAC) cities in flexible office space stock, Delhi-NCR has emerged as the third-largest overtaking Beijing and Seoul. Representational photo

Skootr Global Private Limited, a managed office space provider, has leased over 1 lakh sq ft of space in an office building by Max Estates in Noida for five years at a rent of Rs 74.22 lakh per month.

The company has leased the ninth and tenth floors in Max Square in Noida. The tenth floor is spread across an area of 53,505 sq ft (chargeable area), while the ninth floor is spread across an area of 49,605 sq ft. The rental rate is Rs 72 per sq ft per month, the rent agreement showed. The monthly rent for the tenth floor is 38.52 lakh per month and that of the ninth floor is 35.7 lakh per month, the documents showed.

The company has made a security deposit of Rs 2.31 crore for the tenth floor and Rs 2.14 crore for the ninth floor. The lease agreements come with an escalation clause wherein rent would be increased by 15 percent every three years, the documents showed. The lease started on June 1, 2023, and the rent agreement was registered on July 7, 2023.

Emails have been sent to both Max Estates and Skootr.

Max Estates is part of the Max Group’s listed entity, Max Ventures & Industries Ltd (MaxVIL).

Founded in 2016, Skootr currently manages close to 10 lakh square feet of office space across 15 centres in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

While Bengaluru continues to top the list of 20 Asia-Pacific region (APAC) cities in flexible office space stock, Delhi-NCR has emerged as the third-largest, overtaking Beijing and Seoul, with a stock of 8.4 million square feet (msf), according to a report from real-estate consultant CBRE.