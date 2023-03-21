 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Size of urban sector to double in next 25 years, says housing ministry official

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

The demand for Grade A premium office assets is also likely to increase to 1.2 billion sq. ft. by 2030 in India

The 16th edition of the FICCI Real Estate Summit.

The size of the urban sector will double in the next 25 years, said Kuldip Narayan, Joint Secretary (HFA), Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, at the 16th FICCI Real Estate Summit held on March 21.

"With increasing urbanisation from 12 to 30 percent, the next 20 years could see more development than in the last 50 years," he said.

The demand for Grade A premium office assets is also likely to increase to 1.2 billion sq. ft. by 2030 in India, said Raj Menda, Joint Chairman, FICCI Real Estate Committee and Corporate Chairman, RMZ Corp.

Narayan said the requirements for facilities, residential spaces, commercial spaces, and urban infrastructure would double, adding, "we have a lot of catching up to do in infrastructure".