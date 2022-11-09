Six years after demonetisation, about 44% real estate deals involve cash: Survey

As the country marks the sixth anniversary of the November 8 decision to demonetise high-value currency notes with the stated aim of weeding out black money, a survey conducted by a community social media platform revealed that people are still conducting transactions in cash for real estate deals.

According to the LocalCircles study, property transactions were the top area of cash usage from a value per transaction standpoint in a similar survey conducted in 2021. The report pointed out, though, that this year’s survey shows that the situation has improved compared to its survey in November 2021 when 70 percent of respondents admitted to paying cash as part of the transaction for property acquired in the previous seven years. That number has dropped to 44 percent this year.

Again, in last year’s survey, 16 percent of respondents admitted to having paid over half of the amount in cash, while in the latest survey the percentage of such cases has dropped to 8 percent.

“Anecdotal evidence reveals that people are still paying or accepting black money in real estate transactions. Nearly 44 percent of those surveyed who bought a property in the last seven years said cash was part of the transaction. Responses revealed that 8 percent of the 11,499 respondents said they had paid over 50 percent in cash. Nearly 15 percent had paid between 30-50 percent of the transaction in cash; 13 percent had paid 10-30 percent cash and the remaining 8 percent had paid up to 10 percent of the value in cash during property deals,” the survey reported.

Of the remaining, 35 percent refused to divulge whether they had paid in cash, and 21 percent claimed to have paid no cash during the transaction, the report said.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that Rs 1,000 and old Rs 500 banknotes would no longer be legal tender. Among the key objectives of the unprecedented decision was to promote digital payments and curb black money.

The report further stated that people are still selling and buying products like hardware, paints and many other household and office paraphernalia and also delivering services without proper receipts.

The report also stated that in the last six years, the usage of digital payments has also gone up.

“This shift gathered pace during the pandemic when most people were housebound and had to rely on online purchases and other transactions. Unfortunately, property transactions is one area where there have been zero reforms so bribery is also rampant. The original transaction of the land or property continues to be sizably in cash as property owners want to avoid paying full taxes involved in the deal,” the LocalCircles report said.

The survey reveals that most people have been paying cash for domestic staff services, personal services and for home repairs, among others.

“Areas where cash use was reported to be high by people was payment of salaries of domestic staff (20 percent). Nearly 3 percent respondents said they used cash for travel expenses, 10 percent said for personal services such as home repairs, among others,” it said.

The report said that use of cash in the sale and purchase of real estate serves as a reminder to the government that black money and property transactions go hand in hand. Until and unless reforms are undertaken in this area, not much will change, the report added.