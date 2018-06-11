App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Sinha, Puri discuss possibility of metro service to key airports



PTI @moneycontrolcom

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha today met Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Sing Puri and discussed the possibility of dedicated metro rail connectivity to key airports across the country on the line of Airport Express in Delhi, an official said.

During the meeting, the two ministers also discussed the feasibility of such seemless metro connectivity to airports in various cities, including Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow, Nagpur and Hyderabad, the official added.

Currently, the metro service to airport is available in Delhi and Chennai, the housing and urban affairs ministry official said.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 06:35 pm

tags #Business #Jayant Sinha #Real Estate

