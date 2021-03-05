English
Silverglades Group ties up with PVR for a 4-screen cinema in Gurugram

Silverglades is also planning to develop 260 high-end 3 and 4 BHK apartments and 3 lakh sq ft of commercial space in this mix-use project in Gurugram's Laburnum Drive.

Real estate developer Silverglades Group has tied up with multiplex operator PVR Ltd for a four-screen cinema in its mixed-use project on Laburnum Drive in Gurugram.

The 4-screen cinema will come up at Silverglades' 3 lakh sq ft commercial tower, which is part of five-acre mixed-use project 'Hightown'. The commercial tower is being planned on a lease model where top brands are being signed on, the company said.

“We will be developing 3 lakh sq ft of commercial space, as well as 260 luxurious apartments in the top-notch location of Gurugram. Our aim is to provide live-work-play as part of multi-real estate offering. Our customers will have more time to spend with family rather than travelling to avail all amenities. For this, we are proud of our tie-up with India’s most premium multiplex operator in the country PVR Cinemas," Silverglades Group CEO Anubhav Jain said.

Silverglades recently announced its plans for this project, which will have 3 and 4 BHK high-end apartments and 3 lakh sq ft of commercial space. Excavation has commenced and the project is expected to be delivered in four years.

Silverglades is a boutique developer, specialising in residential housing, commercial, township projects and golf-based leisure developments.

It has completed six projects so far and working on The Melia, a housing project spread over 17.5 acres; Melia First Citizen for senior living and Hill Home at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #PVR #Real Estate #SIlverglades
first published: Mar 5, 2021 04:10 pm

