Significant drop in unsold residential inventory overhang: Report

While there has been a significant drop in the unsold residential inventory from 47 months in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 33 months in the fourth quarter of 2018 across top seven cities, the issue of stalled projects needs to be addressed by the government or else the recovery of the residential sector will remain compromised, according to a new report by ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Unsold inventory declined nearly 7 percent - to 6.73 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2018 from 7.26 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 14 percent from 7.90 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2016. An uptick in the traction of ready-to-move-in and nearing-completion properties helped developers clear their existing stock, ANAROCK said in the report.

"Having absorbed a lot of the impact of various structural changes, the Indian real estate sector seemed poised to grow from the previous year," said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants.

"However, the issue of stalled projects and liquidity crisis continued to confound the housing sector in 2018, though it continued its transition into a relatively more transparent and end-user driven market. End-users accelerated growth while investors shifted focus towards alternate asset classes such as commercial, retail and warehousing, which did fairly well during the year," Puri said.

"Builders very extremely cautious about launching projects to align supply with the existing buyer demand. This helped sales pick up momentum in 2018. Simultaneously, builders reduced the average property sizes to align their offerings with the highly-incentivised affordable housing bracket. The affordable segment spearheaded residential growth in 2018," he said.

Also, the top seven cities recorded new unit launches of around 195,300 units in 2018 against 146,860 units in 2017. The affordable segment comprised the lion's share at 40 percent. Major cities contributing to 2018 new unit launches included MMR, NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru, together accounting for 74 percent new supply.

Bengaluru saw approximately 34,880 units launched in 2018 - a whopping 91 percent increase from 2017. More than 80 percent new supply added was in the sub Rs 80 lakh budget segment, as per the report.

MMR added approximately 59,930 units in 2018, a yearly increase of 12 percent over the preceding year. Approximately, 40 percent new supply was added in the affordable segment. Chennai added a new supply of 15,680 units in 2018 compared to 7,940 units in 2017 - a massive rise of 98 percent. Approximately, 49 percent of new supply was added in the affordable segment.

Flat sizes also decreased. Builders submitted to consumer demand and offered more property options in the affordable segment, along with an overall reduction in average property sizes across segments, to fit the affordability quotient. At the pan-India level, average property sizes in 2018 shrunk to 1,160 sq ft from 1,260 in 2017.

Bengaluru saw a maximum decline of 13 percent in average property sizes in 2018, followed by MMR and Kolkata with 11 percent each. On a two-year basis, the decline in housing sizes was nearly 23 percent in most key cities, except in Chennai and Bengaluru.

Sales also exceeded new supply. Prior to 2017, sales numbers were far lower than the new launch supply. This definitely indicates that the market is managing to shed unsold stock.

In the first three quarters of 2018, sales numbers rose quarter-on-quarter, but the fourth quarter saw a mere 4 percent rise as against the third quarter of 2018. Sales growth was essentially marred by the NBFC crisis in the last quarter of 2018. Around 2,48,310 units were sold in 2018 with NCR, MMR, Bengaluru and Pune together accounting for 82 percent of the sales, the report says.

Bengaluru recorded the highest jump in sales in 2018 as compared to other top cities. City sales increased by 33 percent - from 43,130 units in 2017 to 57,540 units in 2018 due to buoyant commercial activity and realistic property prices dictated by end-users.

NCR housing sales increased by 18 percent - from 37,610 units in 2017 to 44,300 units in 2018. Despite rising sales, the region continues to grapple with the issue of stalled/delayed projects. MMR sales rose by 17 percent - from 56,970 units in 2017 to 66,440 units in 2018 - the highest number of units sold in 2018, says the report.

Residential property prices across the top seven cities increased by a mere 1 to 2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to the previous year’s fourth quarter - except Chennai, where prices decreased by 1 percent and Kolkata, where they remained stagnant.